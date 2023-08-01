Police searching for driver in deadly Cobb County hit-and-run

article

Cobb County police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night,

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Floyd Road and Maran Lane.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing Floyd Road outside the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle traveling north on the Road hit them.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver stopped briefly before fleeing the area.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released their identity at this time.

If you have any information about the crash or the driver's identity, call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.