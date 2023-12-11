Warming stations pop up around metro Atlanta in time for cold weather
As the temperatures continue to drop across metro Atlanta this week, several cities are opening warming centers for citizens who need assistance.
Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter
MUST Ministries is opening a shelter located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road from Monday night to Thursday night for those in Cobb County. People who want to share the warmth and resources must report to Hope House in Marietta by 8 p.m.
In order to assist people with getting there, bus vouchers will be made available at the following locations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. each day:
HOPE Family Resource Center
6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116
Mableton, GA 30126
Family Life Restoration Center
6105 Mableton Pkwy
Mableton, GA 30126
Bethany United Methodist Church
760 Hurt Rd SW
Smyrna, GA 30082
For more information, check here.
Gwinnett County is following suit, opening warming centers at the following locations from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. for days when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below:
Buford
Buford Senior Center; 2755 Sawnee Avenue
- Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or
- Bus route 50, stop 5047
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building; 2750 Pleasant Hill Road
- Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym; 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
- Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center; 3025 Bethany Church Road
- Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023
- Snellville microtransit
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center; 225 Benson Street
- Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
- Lawrenceville microtransit
Meals will also be available. Click here for more information, or call 770-822-8850. Find real-time bus tracking and microtransit information here.