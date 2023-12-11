Warming stations pop up around metro Atlanta in time for cold weather

As the temperatures continue to drop across metro Atlanta this week, several cities are opening warming centers for citizens who need assistance.

MUST Ministries is opening a shelter located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road from Monday night to Thursday night for those in Cobb County. People who want to share the warmth and resources must report to Hope House in Marietta by 8 p.m.

In order to assist people with getting there, bus vouchers will be made available at the following locations from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. each day:

HOPE Family Resource Center

6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116

Mableton, GA 30126

Family Life Restoration Center

6105 Mableton Pkwy

Mableton, GA 30126

Bethany United Methodist Church

760 Hurt Rd SW

Smyrna, GA 30082

Gwinnett County is following suit, opening warming centers at the following locations from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. for days when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below:

Buford

Buford Senior Center ; 2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building ; 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym ; 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center ; 3025 Bethany Church Road

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Snellville microtransit

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center ; 225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Lawrenceville microtransit

Meals will also be available. Click here for more information, or call 770-822-8850. Find real-time bus tracking and microtransit information here.