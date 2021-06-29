Cobb County father, daughter killed in horrific wreck

The loss of Chris Rountree and his youngest daughter, Libby, has not only been devastating for the Lassiter High School family, where she was a rising senior, but also for the East Cobb Coummunity.

Talking to those who knew them both, it was obvious both father and daughter were well-loved here and their lives, however short, impacted so many.

Georgia State Troopers say 17-year-old Elizabeth Roundtree and her father, 53-year-old Chris, were returning from a beach trip Saturday afternoon when they were involved in a car accident in Dublin.

State troopers said a GMC Sierra truck was going the wrong direction and slammed into the family car, a Volkswagon Jetta. Both father and daughter were pronounced dead.

The mother and oldest daughter survived the wreck with serious injuries.

Libby played at NASA Tophat but was also played varsity soccer at Lassiter. The team has decided in memory of Libby, they will retire her number after this season and her jersey will be framed and given to her mother, Erica.

The GoFundMe page will help the family with funeral and hospital expenses. The goal was originally $5,000, at last check, they raised more than $20,000.

