Cobb County family shocked by nearly $700 water bill, 39K-gallon spike

The Brief A Cobb County family claims their August water bill unexpectedly jumped from $120 to nearly $700 without any change in usage. Although a county technician found no leak, Cobb County Water System officials insist meter readings indicate an intermittent leak. The family is disputing the nearly $700 charge and waiting for direct follow-up from county water officials.



A Cobb County family is fighting a nearly $700 water bill after their monthly usage inexplicably spiked by 39,000 gallons.

Cobb County water bill spike

What we know:

The Lloyd family says their summer water consumption remained completely normal, but their August bill from the Cobb County Water System surged from a typical $120 to almost $700. Surprised by the sudden jump, Aimee Lloyd immediately contacted the water department, assuming the 39,000-gallon increase resulted from a billing error.

Water department customer service representatives questioned if the family had a running toilet, suggested reading the meter, and urged them to check for leaks. The family had their house assessed for leaks and put air into their line, but no leak was detected.

"My husband said we got a $700 water bill and I said no way," Aimee Lloyd said.

Water department vs resident dispute

The backstory:

A technician from the Cobb County Water System visited the property but did not detect any problems. Matt Lloyd disputed claims of an active leak, noting that the meter reader left a clear plastic bag on August 19 marked with the technician's name stating no leak was found.

"I would like to dispute that. When the meter reader came out Aug. 19, they left a clear plastic bag, and it said the technician's name. No leak detected," Matt Lloyd said.

However, Cobb County Water System officials stated that staff verified the meter reading, which they claim indicates a leak is present on the property.

Resolving high water bills

What's next:

After the family adamantly maintained that no leak existed, county water officials stated they would follow up with the Lloyds directly. Officials indicated that the spike likely stems from an intermittent leak.

What we don't know:

County officials have not confirmed whether they will adjust or waive the $700 bill while the dispute remains under review.