Cobb County deputy arrested on child exploitation related charges, sheriff says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on multiple child exploitation-related charges, authorities confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested on sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material charges.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 the sheriff's office said Bilardello was "immediately placed
Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D., and
county-issued weapons."

Bilardello was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, with a bond set at $100,000.

Cobb County police and the Cobb County County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division are investigating. 

