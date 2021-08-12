Cobb County deputy arrested on child exploitation related charges, sheriff says

A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on multiple child exploitation-related charges, authorities confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested on sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material charges.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 the sheriff's office said Bilardello was "immediately placed

Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D., and

county-issued weapons."

Bilardello was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, with a bond set at $100,000.

Cobb County police and the Cobb County County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division are investigating.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.