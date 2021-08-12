Cobb County deputy arrested on child exploitation related charges, sheriff says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on multiple child exploitation-related charges, authorities confirmed.
According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested on sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material charges.
In a statement sent to FOX 5 the sheriff's office said Bilardello was "immediately placed
Bilardello on unpaid administrative leave and confiscated his badge, I.D., and
county-issued weapons."
Bilardello was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, with a bond set at $100,000.
Cobb County police and the Cobb County County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division are investigating.
