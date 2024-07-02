Family seeks justice for 57-year-old cyclist critically injured in Cobb County hit-and-run

Cobb County Police say they believe they have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man. Fifty-seven-year-old Ryan Ellis was riding his bike when he was struck. Now, his family wants the driver to be held accountable.

"He's funny, very light-hearted, he's not the type of person to take things really seriously. He just enjoys life," said Erica Richardson, Ellis's daughter.

As much as Ryan Ellis enjoys life, he's now in Wellstar Kennestone Hospital fighting for his life. He's been in the hospital for 10 days with broken bones and a severe brain injury.

"His prognosis is really low. He had to have an emergency craniotomy, because of the swelling in his brain. He hasn't been responsive," said Richardson.

Ellis was riding his bike along the side of Cobb Parkway on June 22 at 11:45 at night. Richardson says he rode his bike everywhere if he wasn't walking or taking the bus.

He was just a block away from the apartment complex where he was living, when Cobb County Police say he was struck by a vehicle.

"They told us he got hit from behind and got thrown," said Richardson.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Cobb County police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash which killed 57-year-old Ryan Ellis. (Supplied)

Investigators say the driver kept going. They determined the vehicle was a gray Toyota Tundra and were on the lookout for it.

Friends put up flyers near where the crash occurred with Ellis's photo and asking for information about the truck.

Police now say they believe the vehicle has been located, but they are not releasing any information about the driver.

Ellis's family says whoever it is needs to be charged.

"We just want them to be held accountable. We understand things happen, but just leaving my dad there? I just can't understand that," said Richardson.