Cobb County police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Pat Mell Road

Cobb County police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left him to die over the weekend.

Police say the deadly hit-and-run happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Pat Mell Road west of the intersection with Benson Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim was talking in the westbound lane of the road outside the marked crosswalk when a vehicle that was traveling west hit him.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver fled the scene.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Officials have not released the man's identity.

Investigators are now working to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

If you have any information about the case, call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.