Cobb County commissioners approve raise for public safety employees

Public safety officers in Cobb County are getting a raise.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners agreed to a new step-and-grade pay scale on Tuesday night.

This new system gives employees a specific wage determined by their years of service and rank.

This comes after months of complaints to county officials, about how it's difficult to recruit and retain personnel because of poor pay and benefits.

Sheriff Neil Warren says he hopes that the commissioners will make public safety employees a top priority.

“We have worked on this plan for quite some time with county manager and my staff, the PD and fire department,” Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren said. “I think it's an outstanding move, something that well overdue.”

The raise will cost the county about $5.7 million and goes into effect on March 22.

