Cobb County child car death: No charges at this time, 2-year-old victim

Late Wednesday morning, Cobb County police held a press conference to discuss the death of a child found inside a car in unicorporated Marietta on Tuesday night.

Police say the child was found shortly before 7 p.m. on Wanda Circle. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

On Tuesday night, police said they believed the child had been inside the vehicle for an "extended period of time." On Wednesday, they said they did not know how long the child was in the car before being discovered.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said that they would need time to sort out the facts of the case.

Police revealed during the press conference that the child was 2 years old. They did not specifically say the child was male, but Sgt. Eric Smith referred to the child as "he" during the press conference.

Additionally, police said the child had not been left in the car, but did not explain how the child ended up there.

They also did not give a cause of death, but the police chief referred to it as a "hot car death" and Sgt. Smith said the "ambient temperature" on Tuesday was in the 90s.

Cobb County police indicated during the press conference that no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

However, police said that the investigation is active and anyone with information should give them a call.

Hot Car Deaths

Kids and Car Safety says this was the 6th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year and the first in Georgia. They also said that 46 children have died in hot cars in Georgia since 1993, making Georgia the 5th highest state when it comes to child hot car deaths.

The organization also said that 1,089 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990 and at least another 7,500 survived with varying types and severities of injuries.

Safety Tips for Parents and Caregivers

Create simple habits to help keep your child safe.

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car:

Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)

Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.

Make sure children cannot get into a parked car: