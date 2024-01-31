Riverdale man seriously injured, hospitalized in I-285 crash

An unexplained crash along I-285 is under investigation after a Riverdale man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Cobb County police say it happened on the South Cobb Drive exit ramp on the southbound side of the interstate at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Riverdale resident Christopher Beckett, 38, was driving his red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro down I-285, approaching Exit 15 when the vehicle sped up unexpectedly, taking him through the ramp, off the roadway, through vegetation and into a tree.

Officials say the Camaro was then redirected counterclockwise and kept driving into a runoff creek. It's still not clear why any of this happened.

Beckett was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit at 770-499-3987.