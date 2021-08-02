Parents concerned after possible COVID-19 exposure at Cobb County back-to-school event

Notifications went out to families at two Cobb County elementary schools to let them know they may have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 at the Thursday "Sneak a Peek". Two schools were notified: Teasley and King Springs Elementary schools. The memo reads "several" families in attendance that day tested positive for the virus.

Those who attended similar events hosted by Cobb County Schools told FOX 5 they saw few families wearing masks and it was discouraging.

"None of the students at his school are age-eligible," says Cobb County parent Mindy Seger. "So none of our youngest learners have that strongest layer of protection so we have to do other things that we can do for them."

Seger has a son who will start first grade Monday. He spent his entire Kindergarten year doing virtual learning, but now mom says he needs to be face to face.

"He needs that full emergence school environment but he also needs to do that safely," says Seger.

Seger tells FOX 5's Laura Neal that she was shocked to see hardly any of the teachers and staff wearing masks, let alone the families. Masks are not mandatory in Cobb County Schools. In the memo that went out to families, they ask that everyone be "diligent in monitoring your children every day for symptoms."

"When I walked in on Thursday I was shocked," said Cherish Burnham, another Cobb County mom. " I said something to an administrator, several teachers."

Burnham says she also wrote emails to the superintendent and some school board members. Last year, Burnham first put her triplet sons in virtual learning. When they weren't thriving there, she pulled them and did homeschooling.

"That's one of the silver linings. I love our teachers! I can not homeschool them. I love their classrooms and I love their teachers ... I can't give that up," said Burnham.

School begins Monday for Cobb County. All families were given the option to do in-person or virtual learning.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.