Clippers and Cop program in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are hanging out in area barbershops not because they want a haircut, but because they want to connect with the community.
The Clippers and Cops program is one of the ways the Atlanta Police Department is working to improve police-citizen relations.
Officers went to the Cut Creator Barbershop on Fairburn Road Thursday night to have a casual open dialogue with residents.
Those officers choose to do this in their spare time.
