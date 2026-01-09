Clayton police investigating possible shooting at apartment complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a late night incident at an apartment complex on Gardenwood Drive, but have not yet released details about what led officers to the scene.
What we know:
Police had the area roped off with crime scene tape late Thursday night, signaling a serious investigation. Authorities have not confirmed what occurred or whether anyone was injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have also not said if any arrests were made. Police have not yet confirmed reports that the incident may involve a fatal shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.