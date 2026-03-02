Clayton mother demands answers after autistic son stabbed at middle school

The Brief Andriana Gallaga was allegedly stabbed in the cheek and the shoulder at Forest Park Middle School. Her 15-year-old son has epilepsy and was reportedly being bullied before the incident occurred. Gallaga said she learned of the stabbing from her younger son, who witnessed the attack.



A mother is demanding answers from the Clayton County School Board after her son, a 15-year-old student who is autistic and has epilepsy, was stabbed at Forest Park Middle School in January.

What we know:

Andriana Gallaga addressed the school board during a meeting Monday night, expressing heartbreak over the injuries sustained by her son, Isias Rodriguez Gallaga, and frustration with how the district managed the aftermath of the violence.

According to Clayton County School Police, the incident occurred inside a hallway and outside Forest Park Middle School. Isias was reportedly attacked by another juvenile, sustaining stab wounds to his shoulder and his cheek.

Gallaga stated that her son was being bullied before the encounter.

She informed the board that she did not receive a phone call from district officials or school administration regarding the attack.

Instead, she learned of the stabbing from her younger son, who witnessed the event.

In the wake of the incident, Gallaga removed both of her children from the school building.

They are currently enrolled in virtual learning at home.

Clayton County School District officials confirmed that the incident remains under active investigation.

What they're saying:

During the public comment portion of the board meeting, Gallaga shared the emotional toll the violence has taken on her family.

"It is truly sad I have to go through this. It had to be me to ask for a meeting, and the situation we are going through," Gallaga said. "My son is autistic, and he suffers from epilepsy."

She also highlighted the impact on her other child, stating, "Now I have a son who has witnessed this and is traumatized, and also a son who this occurred and got stabbed." She questioned the district's resources for victims, asking, "What support (do you) give families, what (support do you) give students attacked or students who had to witness the attack."

Interim Superintendent Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr. responded to Gallaga's testimony by promising a thorough review of the case.

"We will continue to look into this matter. I will look into this matter to make sure it is handled sufficiently, and I want you to know that not only your child but your family matters," Hendrix said.

The board chair called for a formal evaluation of district safety standards following the report. "It is our job to review policy, and I'm requesting that all board members please pull up that policy. Let's discuss the policy," the board chair said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person who allegedly stabbed Gallaga's son or said whether that person will face charges.