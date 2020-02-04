Clayton County teacher accused of grading with explicit words

The Clayton County School District confirming to FOX 5 News they are Investigating after a parent claims an English teacher at Riverdale High School used graphic language to grade several assignments for her 9th-grade student.

“In place of a score, there was a dirty word and a racist word,” said Ingrid Malbory.

Like many school districts, Clayton County uses an online portal where teachers, students, and parents can access grades.

“I was outraged, hurt and confused,” said Malbory.

The Clayton County School District send this statement to FOX 5 News:

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident that occurred at Riverdale High School involving inappropriate conduct and usage of a grade book platform. In accordance with standard practice, district leaders, as well as the school principal, have been informed and a formal investigation was conducted at the school level. This matter was addressed according to the district’s policies and procedures.”

But Malbory says she is still waiting on an explanation

“They have yet to contact me,” said Malbory.

The district was not able to confirm the teacher’s current employment status but the teacher is still listed on the school’s online directory.

“He still doesn’t have a grade,” said Malbory. “It’s still a word.