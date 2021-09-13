Police: Armed suspect caught on camera during Clayton County auto break-ins

article

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify one of a group of suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles in a Clayton County subdivision.

Officials say in the early morning hours of Sunday, the suspects broke into multiple vehicles and stole at least one from the Duck Pond subdivision off of Thomas Road in Jonesboro, Georgia. The stolen vehicle was later found in the area of Brown Road and Highway 54.

According to police, there were at least three suspects involved, one of whom was caught on camera with a handgun and appeared to be a teenager.

The suspect is described as a male teenager between the ages of 14 and 16 with a slim build who is around 5-feet-8-inches tall.

He was wearing black sneakers and a gray backpack that might have a print, patch, or graphic above the zipper pocket.

Neighbors also told police that saw an older-model red Jeep Liberty in the area.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please call the investigators at (770) 477-3630.

