Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Clayton County students say 'No' to gun violence

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

JONESBORO, Ga. - Over 47,000 students at 62 Clayton County Schools stood up against gun violence with a pledge on Wednesday.

Oct. 19 is the Day of National Concern, dedicated to showing students the active role they can take against cruelty. Ahead of it, young people all around the United States are expected to take a pledge to end gun violence.

In our neck of the woods, Georgia's chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United helped lead the student pledge at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro.

Voices of Black Mothers United is an empowerment and support group for women who have lost their children to senseless violence.

The Student Pledge Against Gun Violence dates back to 1996. Since then, more than 10 million young people have signed in the student pledge.