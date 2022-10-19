Clayton County students say 'No' to gun violence

article

Over 47,000 students at 62 Clayton County Schools stood up against gun violence with a pledge on Wednesday.

Oct. 19 is the Day of National Concern, dedicated to showing students the active role they can take against cruelty. Ahead of it, young people all around the United States are expected to take a pledge to end gun violence.

In our neck of the woods, Georgia's chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United helped lead the student pledge at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro.

Voices of Black Mothers United is an empowerment and support group for women who have lost their children to senseless violence.

The Student Pledge Against Gun Violence dates back to 1996. Since then, more than 10 million young people have signed in the student pledge.