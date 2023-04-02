Clayton County suspect arrested after attempting to shoot roommate

article

Clayton County deputies arrested a suspect who police say pulled a gun on his roommate, firing the weapon but missing.

Police were called after the victim narrowly escaped the bullet. He told officers that Quentavies Brown put the gun to his head and ran away after firing.

After a short investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants, charging Brown with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving.

Deputies from Clayton County Sheriff's Office located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.