Have you seen Franklin? 76-year-old goes missing in Riverdale

article

The Brief A 76-year-old man has gone missing from Riverdale. Clayton County police say Franklin Rock was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a blue ring, a black watch and a Goodwill hat. Anyone with information should call the Clayton County police at 770-477-3648 or dial 911.



Have you seen Franklin Rock? The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

What we know:

Rock disappeared from Creekstone Way in Riverdale at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a blue ring, a black watch and a Goodwill hat. Rock is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 143 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rock's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911 immediately.