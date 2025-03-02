Have you seen Franklin? 76-year-old goes missing in Riverdale
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen Franklin Rock? The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding a missing 76-year-old man.
What we know:
Rock disappeared from Creekstone Way in Riverdale at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Saturday.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a blue ring, a black watch and a Goodwill hat. Rock is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 143 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Rock's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911 immediately.
The Source: This information was provided by the Clayton County Police Department.