Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen Franklin? 76-year-old goes missing in Riverdale

By
Published  March 2, 2025 8:33pm EST
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Franklin Rock (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

The Brief

    • A 76-year-old man has gone missing from Riverdale.
    • Clayton County police say Franklin Rock was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a blue ring, a black watch and a Goodwill hat. 
    • Anyone with information should call the Clayton County police at 770-477-3648 or dial 911.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen Franklin Rock? The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

What we know:

Rock disappeared from Creekstone Way in Riverdale at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo pants, a blue ring, a black watch and a Goodwill hat. Rock is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 143 pounds and has black eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rock's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911 immediately.

The Source: This information was provided by the Clayton County Police Department.

Missing PersonsNews