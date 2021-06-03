Suspect attacks pregnant woman during Clayton County carjacking, police say

article

An attempted carjacker is arrested after punching a pregnant woman in the stomach in Clayton County.

Officials the victim was sitting in her car in the parking lot on the 700 block of Southside Commercial Parkway when Donta McCalland walked up and asked her for a ride.

When the woman said no, police say McCalland attacked her, opening her car door and punching her in the stomach.

According to officials, McCalland was able to get the woman's keys and tried to steal her car, but it would not start.

A short time later, police say McCalland attacked another woman at a gas station on the 6000 block of Tara Boulevard, grabbing the woman's keys from behind as she was pumping gas.

A man at the gas station tried to stop McCalland, but police say he punched him in the face with the second victim's keys.

Officers called to the scene chased McCalland drive and arrested him without incident.

He now faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, theft by taking of a motor vehicle, battery, simple battery, and criminal trespass.

