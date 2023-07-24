Mom of severely beaten 6-year-old boy to appear in Clayton County court

A Clayton County mother accused of allowing her boyfriend to beat her 6-year-old son to the point that the boy was hospitalized is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Porshe Wells, 33, is facing multiple charges, including cruelty to children in the 1st degree and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree; contributing to the deprivation of a minor; making a false statement; battery family violence; aggravated battery; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say the little boy was left in critical condition, suffering from broken bones, blood clots in his lung and bleeding on the brain. At one point, they believe he fell unconscious.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother, boyfriend arrested after days of severe beatings leave 6-year-old with broken bones, blood clots

Porshe Wells

Clayton County police say Wells' boyfriend, Napoleon Ates, accused the 6-year-old of stealing $80 in early June. They tell FOX 5 the boyfriend physically abused the child for days as his mother stood by and watched. At a point, police say the boyfriend told the mom to leave the room.

"He was punching the 6-year-old like a grown man," Clayton County Police Sgt. Julia Isaac told Judge Keisha Wright Hill at Well's first court appearance.

By Sunday, police say the boy fell unconscious, and the mom tried to give him an ice bath.

On Monday and Tuesday, Wells went to work and got her nails and feet done, according to police.

The unresponsive child was brought to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday. The hospital notified the police of the abuse.

Napoleon Ates (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Ates has also been arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, 2 counts of aggravated cruelty to children in the 1st degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Wells remains in custody after a judge denied her request for bond on her charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records show she is expected to appear in court over Zoom Monday morning.

Police have not shared an update on the boy's condition.