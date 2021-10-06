Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County police working to ID 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
CLAYTON COUNTY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County released images Wednesday of an aggravated assault suspect and vehicle. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Police consider this suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Police said the man exited a grey BMW — possibly 5 Series from 2015 to 2017 — prior to a shooting at a gas station on 6331 Tara Boulevard on Oct. 1. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

