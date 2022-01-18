Clayton County police work to ID victim in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

Clayton County police need help identifying a victim of a deadly 2019 hit-and-run.

Investigators believe the person was walking early morning on March 4, 2019, on Valley Road in the area of Mockingbird Trail in Riverdale when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim is believed to be between 16 and 25 years old. He is 5-foot-8 and around 135 pounds with black, short hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing multiple layers of clothing including a black zip jacket with an Old Navy logo, a grey hooded zip jacket with the Nike logo, a grey t-shirt with a HCO logo, royal blue Starter athletic shorts, black track pants with the Adidas logo and dark heather gray jogger-style sweatpants.

The victim had two apparently amateur tattoos, one on his left forearm of the word "Ace" and a small shape under the lettering, as well as some apparent letters at the base of his thumb and forefinger on his right hand.

A forensic artist for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children depicts what the male may have looked like in life.

