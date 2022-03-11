Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County Police search for missing 22-year-old last seen Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are searching for 22-year-old Rikell Williams. (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing 22-year-old woman. 

Police said Rikell Williams was last seen on March 8 around 1:00 a.m. in the 8700 block of Ansley Way in Jonesboro. Investigators later learned Williams was involved a car accident near Lenox Square Mall area after leaving a friend's home.

Williams is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 ft. and 3 in. tall, and weighing 120 pounds. 

It is unclear what clothing Williams was wearing prior to her disappearance. She does not have any known medical or mental disabilities.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rikell Williams should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

