Clayton County issue Mattie's Call for missing 13-year-old boy

Police in Clayton County said a 13-year-old boy's parents reported him missing after spending hours searching for him in Forest Park.

Police said 13-year-old Rene Flores-Gil was reported missing near the 100 block of Camellia Circle.

Police said Rene is about 5-foot-2 and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Rene is diagnosed with Autism. Police do not have a description of his clothing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rene Flores-Gill should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 extension 8.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

