Clayton County police searching for 3-year-old boy

article

Clayton County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing 3-year-old boy who was taken by a man suspected of being his father.

According to investigators, officers went to the 400 block of Voyles Drive in Riverdale in response to a stolen car and a missing person. Police later identified Antoine Crutchfield as the suspect, who is also believed to be the child's biological father.

Crutchfield is believed to have left the area with 3-year-old Karter Terrell.

Officers learned that the mother and Crutchfield were at a party in College Park with the child.

Officials later identified the vehicle as a black Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate # RZH3038. Police said Crutchfield is under the influence of alcohol and has a suspended license.

Suspect: Antoine Crutchfield, 29-years-old (Clayton County Police).

Police secured warrants for Crutchfield for theft by taking motor vehicle and interference with custody.

Anyone with information on Crutchfield or the child's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.