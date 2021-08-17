Clayton County police searching for 86-year-old man
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for an elderly man in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Police Department said Kien Nguyen was leaving for his children's home in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon when he went missing.
Officers said he never arrived at the Gwinnett home.
The 86-year-old is described as an Asian man with grey hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nguyen is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.