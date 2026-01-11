Clayton County police search for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who walked away from her home Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials say Dara Jackson left her residence in the 500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive in Riverdale without permission between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Dara was last seen wearing a black hoodie decorated with white crosses and studs, and black Crocs. She is known to frequent the northern Riverdale area and downtown Jonesboro.
Why you should care:
Police noted that Dara has health conditions that could impact her well-being.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Dara or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release posted on the Clayton County Police Department's Facebook page.