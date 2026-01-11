Expand / Collapse search

Clayton County police search for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl

Published  January 11, 2026 3:22pm EST
 Dara Jackson (Clayton County Police Department)

The Brief

    • 14-year-old Dara Jackson is missing after leaving her Riverdale home Saturday afternoon.
    • She is considered endangered due to unspecified health conditions.
    • Police believe she may be in the Riverdale or Jonesboro areas.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who walked away from her home Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials say Dara Jackson left her residence in the 500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive in Riverdale without permission between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dara was last seen wearing a black hoodie decorated with white crosses and studs, and black Crocs. She is known to frequent the northern Riverdale area and downtown Jonesboro.

Why you should care:

Police noted that Dara has health conditions that could impact her well-being.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Dara or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release posted on the Clayton County Police Department's Facebook page. 

