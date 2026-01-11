Clayton County police search for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl

article

The Brief 14-year-old Dara Jackson is missing after leaving her Riverdale home Saturday afternoon. She is considered endangered due to unspecified health conditions. Police believe she may be in the Riverdale or Jonesboro areas.



The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who walked away from her home Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials say Dara Jackson left her residence in the 500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive in Riverdale without permission between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dara was last seen wearing a black hoodie decorated with white crosses and studs, and black Crocs. She is known to frequent the northern Riverdale area and downtown Jonesboro.

Why you should care:

Police noted that Dara has health conditions that could impact her well-being.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Dara or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to call 911 immediately.