Clayton County police release sketches of armed robbery suspect

Police in Clayton County released sketches of a man they suspect in an armed robbery.

Police issued a sketch of the suspect's face and a tattoo on their left leg.

Police said the incident occurred on May 17. Officers responded to the call at 2:37 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, provided officers with a physical description of the suspect.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Artist Kelly Lawson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations provided the sketches of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department detectives at (770) 603-5266.

