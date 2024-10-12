Top 10 most wanted Clayton County murder suspect caught in Ohio

article

One of Clayton County's top ten most-wanted fugitives was finally caught in Ohio nearly five years after being accused of murder.

Tiunna Williams, 23, has been wanted since April 3, 2019.

Clayton County officials believe she lured a man to an unincorporated Riverdale area, robbed him, shot him in the abdomen and left him lying on the floor. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Several warrants were issued for Williams' arrest. That's when she fled the state of Georgia and ended up in Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked her down and took her into custody on Friday without incident.

She'll be extradited back to Clayton County soon where she'll face charges of murder with malice, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to rob, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.