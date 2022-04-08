Mattie's Call issued for missing 45-year-old Clayton County woman

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who went missing after walking away from a local medical center days ago.

Officials say 45-year-old Ansley Fort was checking in to Southern Regional Medical center around 4 p.m. Monday when she walked away. That was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

According to police, Fort has been diagnosed with multiple mental disorders, though officials did not say what exactly she was diagnosed with.

Fort is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a tan shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about where Ashley Fort could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 911.