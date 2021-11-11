Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
Missing Clayton County 15-year-old may be in danger, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Markus Maitland (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a teenager who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Officials say 15-year-old Markus Maitland was last seen on Nov. 6 around 6 p.m. on the 200 block of Kyle Spring Lane in Jonesboro.

Maitland has been diagnosed with ADHD and may be a danger to himself, investigators told FOX 5. 

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and green Crocs.

If you have any information that could help police find Maitland, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

