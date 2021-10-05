Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County 16-year-old girl reportedly missing for almost a week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Berronica Williams (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Officials say 16-year-old Berronica Williams was last seen on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road on Sept. 30.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and Nike shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators find Williams, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

_____

