Police: 11-year-old Morrow girl reported missing after running from brother

Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Wednesday night.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say they were called to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Trammel Road in Morrow, Georgia after reports of a loud argument in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a male subject holding a young woman. Seeing the officers, the man released the girl, who ran away.

According to investigators, the man was the brother of the girl and was trying to prevent her from running away. That was the last time anyone has had any contact with 11-year-old Ta'kyah Stovall.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Stovall was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, a silver bonnet, and no shoes.

If you have any information about where Ta’kyah Stovall could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

