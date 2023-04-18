Deputies: Clayton County man wanted for questioning over stepdaughter's disappearance

article

A Clayton County man wanted by police for questioning about his missing preteen stepdaughter was taken into custody Monday after a short standoff at an apartment complex.

Officials with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they've been searching for Sandrick Dozier over felony charges of violating his probation for aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless driving, and a hit-and-run.

An anonymous tip led deputies to Dozier's apartment on the 2500 block of Rex Road in Ellenwood, Georgia. Officers found Dozier heading into his apartment and negotiated his peaceful surrender.

According to deputies, Dozier was also wanted as part of an investigation into the disappearance of his missing stepdaughter, 12-year-old Katorah Lee.

While police have not released many details about Lee's disappearance, the family told FOX 5 that the preteen had been found on Sunday after being missing for days.

Dozier is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.