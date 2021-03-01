Clayton County man killed by falling tree during storm, officials said

Authorities said a man in Clayton County died when he was crushed by a falling tree during a storm.

FOX 5 Atlanta learned details of an investigation indicate a tree fell on a man while walking to his car.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Bay Court in Riverdale.

The Riverdale Fire Department is investigating.

