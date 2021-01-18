Clayton County man arrested for stabbing mother multiple times

article

A Clayton County man was arrested after police said he stabbed his mother several times.

Caleb Idowu was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

It happened Sunday. Officer responded to domestic violence call in Riverdale. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, and wrist.

Investigators said Idowu stabbed his mother while straddling over her.

He was immediately taken into custody at the scene.

Idowu was booked into the Clayton County jail.

