Charges added for inmates caught brutally beating another inmate

article

After video evidence of a brutal assault that took place in Clayton County Jail surfaced, two inmates were charged for attempted murder.

Sheriff Levon Allen said a source brought the video to his attention on Jan. 4. That is when he said he opened an investigation into the incident through the Internal Affairs Unit.

After 48 hours, two inmates involved in the beating were charged with possession of prohibited items, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The latter is Georgia's equivalent to attempted murder.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office identified the two individuals as Beau Mosley and Derrick Thrash.

The condition and identify of the victim have not been released.