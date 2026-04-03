Clayton County inmate charged with murder in jail beating death

The Brief Clayton County inmate Michael Hunt died April 1 after being allegedly beaten by another prisoner. Authorities charged inmate Jalen Leverette with malice murder following the deadly jailhouse attack. The incident occurred the same day a contraband shakedown left three local deputies injured.



The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has charged an inmate with malice murder after a 66-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death inside the jail.

Clayton County inmate faces murder charge

What we know:

Sheriff Levon Allen confirmed that the fatal encounter occurred last Friday when inmate Jalen Leverette allegedly attacked Michael Hunt. Authorities said Leverette used his "bare hands and feet" to stomp and beat the 66-year-old victim. Hunt was rushed to the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital with severe facial injuries, a skull hematoma, and lumbar fractures. He remained in the hospital until he died on April 1.

Jalen Leverette (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released a specific motive for the attack or clarified if there was a prior dispute between the two men. It remains unclear if additional jail staff will face disciplinary action regarding the supervision of the housing unit where the murder occurred.

Human rights group warns of 'emergency'

What they're saying:

The New Order National Human Rights Organization claims the facility is in a state of crisis. "It’s constantly ..stuff is going on inside the jail. And if it don’t stop- it is at a state of emergency right now," said founder Gerald Rose. After a recent tour of the jail, Rose added, "We went in there like raw and he took us to where the murders are housed and he didn't hold nothing back and I'm just very disappointed on how that jail is being ran". Sheriff Allen, meanwhile, expressed his transparency regarding the incident and extended condolences to Hunt's family.

Michael Hunt (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Violence spikes during jail shakedown

The backstory:

The fatal assault coincided with a period of high tension at the facility. On the same Friday as the attack, a contraband shakedown resulted in three deputies being injured and transported to Southern Regional Hospital. This follows ongoing reports from advocacy groups describing the jail conditions as "deplorable" and "overcrowded".

What's next:

Gerald Rose of New Order says he has already met with Senator Raphael Warnock regarding the jail's conditions. He has also requested an upcoming meeting with Governor Brian Kemp to discuss further intervention. Leverette now awaits further court proceedings on the malice murder charge.