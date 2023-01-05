Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway

article

Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November.

The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.

"We have been reviewing all of our Missing Person cases and cases from other agencies in an attempt to identify this victim," police wrote in a release Thursday. "At this time, we know that the victim is a white male and was wearing a red jersey. We have attached a sketch of what the male victim could possibly look like."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations helped to create a sketch of the man in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.