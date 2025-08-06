Clayton County receives federal funding for anti-crime task force
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department has been given more than a million dollars for a new anti-crime task force.
The funding was secured by Georgia Rep. David Scott through the FY26 Community Project Funding Grant and Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
What we know:
Officials say the funding will enable the department to buy 15 new police vehicles.
Those vehicles will help with the launch of the county's Precinct Anti-Crime Taskforce, a new strategic initiative focused on reducing gang violence throughout Clayton County.
The initiative will work with the department’s CAGE Unit (Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement).
What they're saying:
"The department sincerely thanks Congressman Scott for his continued support and commitment to keeping Clayton County safe and strong," the Clayton County Police Department said in a news release. "His efforts help ensure law enforcement has the tools and resources needed to effectively protect and serve the community."
The Source: Information for this article was taken from a release by the Clayton County Police Department.