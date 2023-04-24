Animal activists blame 'urgent list' elimination with recent euthanization of dogs

Nearly a dozen dogs have been euthanized in the weeks since Clayton County Animal Control officials announced they would no longer put out a weekly "urgent list" for dogs in desperate need of adoption. Animal lovers in the county are not happy about it saying that the change in protocol decision is to blame.

"We’re here willing to help, but they won’t let us help," said resident Sarah Ortiz.

She and others with animal rescue support groups say without the "urgent list" they relied on in the past to get the word out about the longest-tenured dogs at the county animal shelter, they have spent the better part of two weeks trying to create their own.

"Partner for Pets, Inc. decided to put out their own list based on the date when the dogs arrived at the facility, which is normally what they would do. I did my own list and followed the same protocol," Ortiz explained.

She says she and others animal advocates were shocked to find out a total of 10 dogs, some recently brought in, had been euthanized after the elimination of the "urgent list". Animal control officials say citizen complaints and staffing issues led to the change.

"We’re concerned because how are we going to fight for dogs that we don’t know are going to be put down?" Ortiz questioned.

Animal control officials say seven of the 10 dogs were euthanized after they displayed aggressive behavior. The other three were put down for medical issues at the recommendation of a veterinarian.

"They’re killing dogs without any warning…at least with the list, we know who to put out a plea for," resident Kimberly Kirby said.

Kirby says while animal control has come a long way from where it was a few years ago, she is concerned to see that many dogs put down in such a short amount of time.

"We’ve made some changes, and it seems now they’re just going back to where they used to be," she stated.

Both women say they hope to see the "urgent list" return. While officials say that is unlikely, they’re hoping animal control will start hosting adoption events in addition to videos they post online of animals in the facility.

The women also called for more collaboration between animal control and rescue groups. Animal control officials say the same thing, pointing to cases of dogs they’ve quested assistance for that have not been taken in by rescues.