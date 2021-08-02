Clayton County 16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving home

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a runaway teenager who has been missing for over a day.

Officers are desperately searching for 16-year-old Denise Dianne Felton.

According to investigators, Felton has been missing after leaving her family's home on the 1000 block of Woodcock Street in Jonesboro around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police say that Felton has been diagnosed with depression.

Officials described the missing teenager as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 216 pounds. She has red hair worn in an afro puff ponytail and brown eyes.

Felton was last seen wearing a green Nike shirt and off-white Nike pants.

If you have any information about where Denise Dianne Felton could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at

(770) 477-3550.

