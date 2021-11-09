Clarkston woman missing for two days was not dressed for cold, police say

article

The Clarkston Police Department is searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease who's been missing for more than two days.

Police said Masoumeh Mohammadi left her home at 3519 Hil Street in Clarkston on foot at around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 7.

She left without her phone and ID and was not dressed for cold weather, police said.

Police said she will not be able to find her way home without help and she only speaks Farsi.

Police said Masoumeh is 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, and has long gray hair which is likely tied back under a hijab.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Fountain at 678-431-1472 or Sgt. Trumble at 404-557-8956.

