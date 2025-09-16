Clarke County student gets Georgia football dream weekend

The Brief Clarke County student Donovan Collins honored by UGA football Nonprofit Dream On 3 gave him VIP experience in Athens Collins overcame serious health challenges, including a stroke



A Clarke County high school student received the experience of a lifetime with help from a nonprofit that helps young people facing challenges.

What we know:

Donovan Collins, a student at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, met Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, visited with players, and even played catch on the sidelines.

He also attended a pep rally and was recognized on the field during the Bulldogs’ game against Austin Peay earlier this month.

Collins, who had hoped to join the military, suffered a stroke that left him with paralysis on his right side, blindness in one eye, and seizures.

The nonprofit Dream On 3 made the special weekend possible, ensuring Collins’ love for football was celebrated.