Clarke County Schools superintendent announces plans to retire at end of 2022

Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona J. Thomas announced plans to retire at the end of 2022, according to the Athens-Banner Herald.

According to the school district's website, Thomas is an Athens native and graduate of Clarke Central High School.

Thomas began her career as a school social worker, then worked as an assistant principal, principal and chief of staff. She was the first principal at Judia Jackson Harris Elementary School.

Thomas was named superintendent in December 2020.

