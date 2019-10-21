Clarke County doctor arrested, accused of rape
ATHENS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A cardiothoracic surgeon was arrested in Clarke County accused of rape.
Zachary Solomon was being held without bond on several charges, including rape, and aggravated sodomy as of Monday evening.
His most recent employer Harbin Clinic in Rome said Dr. Solomon has turned in his resignation and is no longer affiliated with the company.
He came to Georgia earlier this year after finishing medical school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.