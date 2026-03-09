Clarke Central High School evacuated after reported propane leak
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Students at a Clarke County high school were evacuated on Monday afternoon following a reported propane leak on campus.
What we know:
All students and staff at Clarke Central High School are reportedly safe following the evacuation, according to school district officials.
Fire crews responded to the high school to investigate the leak.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the leak or where it occurred on campus.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Clarke County School District.