Clark Atlanta sets up fund to help students affected by flooding

Clark Atlanta University has set up an emergency fund to help students affected by last week's flash flooding on campus.

The powerful storm unleashed more than two inches of precipitation within the span of an hour, overwhelming downtown Atlanta, the Atlanta University Center, and its surrounding areas.

The FOX 5 Storm Team reported that the city experienced an astonishing three hours' worth of rain in mere minutes, leading to catastrophic flash flooding conditions.'

In some parts of Atlanta, water levels surged to five feet, inundating streets and low-lying areas due to a nearly stationary thunderstorm. Witnesses told FOX 5 that several vehicles parked in a lot near Northside Drive SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW were washed away, ending up near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The schools says two dozen students had be relocated from their dorm rooms. They've since been safely relocated to available campus housing.

DOWNTOWN ATLANTA, CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY RESIDENTS CLEANING UP AFTER TORRENTIAL DOWNPOUR

The university is now asking for donations to help the affected students during these challenging times.

You can contribute by filling out a donation form online on the university's website.