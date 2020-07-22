Civil Rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian to lie in repose at Georgia capitol

The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Rev. C.T. Vivian Wednesday at the state capitol.

Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, passed away last week at 95.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: Freedom rider C.T. Vivian speaks during the 'American Experience: Freedom Riders' panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Fr Expand

Schedule for Vivian’s honor at the capitol:

11:30 a.m. - The casket is set to arrive at the State Capitol Building where it will be moved into the rotunda

12 p.m. - The Vivian family will be received by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in the governor’s office. They will then be escorted by the governor to the casket.

Advertisement

12:30 p.m. - Georgia NAACP President, Rev. James Woodall will open with a prayer followed by Al Vivian, son of C.T. Vivian, who will speak for the family and closing comments by Gov. Kemp.

12:30-3:00p.m. - C.T. Vivian’s casket will be “Lying in State” covered by the Georgia Flag.

3:30 p.m. - The casket will then be moved across Capitol grounds to a horse-drawn open carriage. The carriage will proceed north on Piedmont to the historic Auburn Ave where they will travel east.

4:10 p.m. - The carriage will arrive in front of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) National Office where they will pause for a photo opportunity. Vivian served as The National Director of Affiliates and strategist for every Southern Christian Leadership Conference organization.

4:30 p.m. - The procession will conclude in front of Martin Luther King Jr. tomb located in The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park. C.T. worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.